POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Trump hosts the military's largest parade in decades
03:00
World
US President Trump hosts the military's largest parade in decades
US President Donald Trump has hosted a rare military parade, celebrating the US Army's 250th anniversary. It was also the president's 79th birthday. Trump is under increasing pressure from Israel to join its assault on Iran's nuclear sites. The US is moving warships to the region and thousands of troops stationed there are on high alert. But President Trump spent his birthday on the phone to world leaders trying to de-escalate tensions both abroad and at home. Selina Downes reports from Washington DC
June 15, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?