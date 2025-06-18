World Share

Nigerian authorities launch manhunt after Benue State massacre

Nigerian authorities have launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the massacre of nearly 200 villagers in Yelwata, located in central Benue State. This brutal attack is the latest in a string of assaults in Nigeria’s Middle Belt — a region long plagued by violent clashes between armed herders and farming communities. It marks the deadliest incident recorded in the country so far this year. Timothy Obiezu reports from Yelwata, Nigeria.