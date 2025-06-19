June 19, 2025
02:45
02:45
More Videos
Armenian Prime Minister to make first working visit to Türkiye
The Armenian Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Türkiye later today for what will be his first official working visit to the country. Since Armenia’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, there have been no formal diplomatic relations between the two nations. However, in recent years, significant progress has been made toward resolving longstanding disputes. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
More Videos