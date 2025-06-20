June 20, 2025
02:07
Trump to make Iran attack decision within two weeks
US President Donald Trump is putting off any plans to have the US military join Israel’s attack on Iran, at least for a couple of weeks. The White House has confirmed it's in contact with Iran over its nuclear programme, which could stave off US involvement in the conflict. But it remains to be seen whether Israel would back off if Washington and Tehran do reach a diplomatic understanding. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
