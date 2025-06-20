POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump to make Iran attack decision within two weeks
02:07
World
Trump to make Iran attack decision within two weeks
US President Donald Trump is putting off any plans to have the US military join Israel’s attack on Iran, at least for a couple of weeks. The White House has confirmed it's in contact with Iran over its nuclear programme, which could stave off US involvement in the conflict. But it remains to be seen whether Israel would back off if Washington and Tehran do reach a diplomatic understanding. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
June 20, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?