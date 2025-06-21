POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
Iran says diplomacy can begin if Trump stops Israeli strikes
After talks with European nations failed to produce a breakthrough, Iran says a pause in its strikes could happen if Donald Trump simply calls on Israel to stop bombing. Trump has instead given Iran a two-week deadline to reconsider its nuclear programme, even as US intelligence suggests Iran is not close to developing a nuclear weapon. Despite this, Trump insists Iran is just weeks away, citing his own judgment over official assessments. Israel claims its strikes have set back Iran’s nuclear efforts by two to three years. But Iran’s foreign minister says negotiations can’t begin until the bombing stops. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington.
June 21, 2025
