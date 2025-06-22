World Share

Israel's War on Iran

Missiles strike. Cities shake. Israel's war on Iran is escalating, with each development drawing the region closer to a broader confrontation. Footage of bombed-out buildings and rising smoke paints a grim picture — one with global implications. As questions emerge over who’s responsible and where this is heading, TRT World brings you detailed coverage, analysis, and the voices shaping the response. This is more than a flashpoint. It’s a warning to the world