POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump says he is 'not happy' with Israel amid fragile ceasefire
02:52
World
Trump says he is 'not happy' with Israel amid fragile ceasefire
US President Donald Trump says he is not happy with Israel. It comes as tensions in the Middle East remain tense and fragile, despite a diplomatic breakthrough early on Tuesday morning. Both Israel and Iran are accusing each other of violating the truce in the hours it came into effect. At least 7 seven people were killed in Israel, after a barrage of Iranian missiles. Meanwhile - Tehran endured one of its worst nights of the conflict. Kristina Simich reports.
June 24, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?