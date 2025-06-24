POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel attacks Iran, and Americans say No Kings!
13:00
World
Israel attacks Iran, and Americans say No Kings!
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Israel’s mid-June preemptive strike on Tehran crossed a dangerous tipping point – escalating from threats and tensions to trading missiles, regional backlash, and diplomatic panic. And the UN has warned that the situation could spiral out of control. Across the Pond, rising anger over warrantless, quota-driven secret police style ICE raids snatching up and disappearing neighbors, farm workers, US citizens, and more erupted into the nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests against President Trump and his administration.
June 24, 2025
