Türkiye, EU, Arab League endorse UN Gaza resolution
Türkiye, the EU, the Arab League and 16 other countries have jointly endorsed the New York Declaration at the United Nations. The declaration condemns Israel’s genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza, and calls for an immediate ceasefire.
August 5, 2025
It also urges international legal action over Israel’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza.
