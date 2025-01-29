POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
89 seconds to ‘Doomsday’
01:02
89 seconds to ‘Doomsday’
‘Doomsday Clock’ ticks ever closer to midnight
January 29, 2025

 Atomic scientists have reset the “Doomsday Clock,” moving its hands from 90 seconds to 89 seconds to midnight — symbolising how close they deem the world is to ending. Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

Each year, atomic scientists move the hands of the clock closer to — or further away from — midnight based on "existential" risks to Earth and humanity such as nuclear war and climate change, as well as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and emerging biotechnology.

