Gaza teens remove rubble by hand to help civil defence vehicles pass
00:20
War on Gaza
Gaza teens remove rubble by hand to help civil defence vehicles pass
With no equipment available, dozens of Palestinian youths cleared rubble from the streets using only their hands — opening a path for civil defence vehicles to reach those trapped after an Israeli air strike in Gaza’s Beit Lahia
May 9, 2025
