Former Sednaya prisoners recount horrors of detention
“They kept beating me — 400 to 500 hits with the wheel”“They kept beating me — 400 to 500 hits with the wheel”
Former detainees of Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison recall the harrowing torture they endured at the facility.
December 20, 2024
Former detainees of Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison recall the harrowing torture they endured at the facility.
More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means