Man who released rats at UK mosque handed suspended prison sentence and mosque ban
On July 16, Edmund Fowler was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and given an 18-month ban from approaching any Mosque, for attempting to release rats into the premises of the Grand Mosque in Sheffield, UK.
July 18, 2025
Between May and June, Fowler deliberately released rats onto the grounds of the Mosque on four separate occasions.
