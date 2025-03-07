POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatens genocide in Gaza following Ash Wednesday
00:44
US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatens genocide in Gaza following Ash Wednesday
March 7, 2025

"We have been waiting for a long time in this country to have this kind of leadership with that kind of clarity."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on Fox News with an ashen cross on his forehead, applauding President Donald Trump’s tweet threatening the people of Gaza to "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

The cross, which is a symbol of repentance worn on Ash Wednesday, sparked debate on social media, with many pointing out the contrast between its meaning and the harsh rhetoric calling for indiscriminate murder.

More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means