Turkish doctor who served in Gaza: ‘This was a situation I could not understand’
War on Gaza
Turkish doctor who served in Gaza: ‘This was a situation I could not understand’
“Unfortunately, 40% of the patients we operated on were children” Turkish surgeon Omer Faruk Aydogan volunteered in Gaza, to assist with surgeries and provide aid despite the difficult conditions. Here’s how he reflects on his time there
By Kübra Karakuş
March 14, 2025

Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are not hopeless despite the war and such severe hunger”.  Turkish surgeon Omer Faruk Aydogan volunteered to go to Gaza, to assist with surgeries and provide aid despite the difficult conditions. This is his story

