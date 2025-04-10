Bayraktar TB2 makes aviation history

Bayraktar TB2, Türkiye’s first indigenously developed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Baykar Technologies, has become the first drone in aviation history to successfully perform an autonomous spin recovery manoeuvre. During a flight test, the aircraft was deliberately placed into a spin. Thanks to its advanced control algorithms, it autonomously recovered and returned to stable, level flight. This manoeuvre had never before been successfully performed by any other UCAV.

