War on Gaza
60 Palestinian women on hunger strike demanding return of Awdah Hathaleen’s body
Two women have already been hospitalised, but they vow to continue until their demands are met.
August 4, 2025

Since July 31, over 60 women from Masafer Yatta, in the occupied West Bank, have been on a hunger strike after Israeli authorities refused to return the body of Awdah Hathaleen, a Palestinian killed by an illegal settler on July 28.

Two women have already been hospitalised, but they vow to continue until their demands are met.

They demand the release of villagers detained after Hathaleen’s murder and the arrest of Yinon Levi, the settler who killed Hathaleen, who has been released from house arrest.

