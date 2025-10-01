Taliban enforces total blackout across Afghanistan

Afghanistan is under its first nationwide communications blackout since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, with internet and telecom services cut “until further notice.”

Here’s what we've known so far

~ 8,000-9,000 telecom towers switched off

Fibre-optic services cut nationwide on September 29

Banking halted, planes grounded, humanitarian aid disrupted

Move seen as part of Taliban’s campaign to curb “vice”

Blackout declared to last “ until further notice ”

Kabul hit hardest, Cloudflare Radar shows

