December 4, 2024

*) Israel strikes northern Gaza hospital, wounds medics

Israeli drone strikes have wounded at least three medical staff members at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, leaving one in critical condition.

Israel's relentless bombardment has devastated the Palestinian enclave's healthcare system.

Crossings remain sealed, blocking medical aid and preventing patient evacuations.

Witnesses report that Israeli forces have planted explosives in residential areas in the Beit Lahia Project, preparing homes for demolition.

Over 44,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's Gaza conflict, which has now entered its 425th day.

*) Israel building military bases in central Gaza — report



Israel is reportedly fortifying its presence in Gaza with new military bases, demolishing over 600 buildings to create a buffer zone, The New York Times has revealed.

Israel seized the four-mile Netzarim corridor — a key road that divides the enclave, said the newspaper, during the early months of the onslaught against Gaza.

The US Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder has warned Israel such actions could undermine regional peace and stability.

*) South Korea's Yoon faces risk of impeachment

After President Yoon Suk-yeol's controversial martial law declaration, South Korea is in turmoil.

The main opposition party demands his resignation or faces impeachment as his move sparked widespread protests and international condemnation.

Impeaching Yoon would require support from two-thirds of the parliament — 200 of its 300 members.

The Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together have 192 seats.

If Yoon is impeached, he'll be stripped of his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court can rule on his fate.

*) Erdogan to Putin: Syrian regime must engage in political solutions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasised Syria’s territorial integrity and the urgency of a fair resolution to its crisis.

He called for Syrian regime engagement, prioritising civilian protection and regional stability.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's fight against terrorism and pledged continued efforts for peace amidst shifting regional dynamics.



*) Georgia's top court rejects president's bid to overturn election results

Georgia's Constitutional Court has rejected President Salome Zourabichvili's lawsuit to annul the results of the disputed parliamentary election held in October.

The ruling said the lawsuit filed by Zourabichvili will not be accepted for "substantive consideration".

The court also rejected another lawsuit filed by 30 opposition lawmakers against the election results, according to which the Georgian Dream party won a majority.

The decision made is final and is not subject to appeal or revision, according to the ruling.



