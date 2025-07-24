Ayasofya Mosque

July 24, 2025
Built three times during the Byzantine eraCurrent structure opened in 537
Turned into a mosque after the 1453 Ottoman conquest by Mehmet the Conqueror
Became a museum in 1934, then a mosque again in 2020
Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) means “Holy Wisdom”
Converted into a Catholic church during the Fourth Crusade, then back to an Orthodox church
After the Ottoman conquest, Mehmet the Conqueror transformed it into a mosque, adding a wooden minaret, a grand chandelier, a mihrab (niche pointing to Mecca), and a minbar (pulpit)
Mimar Sinan later led major renovations to strengthen the structure against earthquakes in the 16th century