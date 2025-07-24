POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ayasofya Mosque
00:09
Culture
Ayasofya Mosque
Five years ago, Ayasofya Grand Mosque reopened for Muslim worship after 86 years. To mark the anniversary of this historic moment, here are some fast facts about one of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks
July 24, 2025

  • Built three times during the Byzantine eraCurrent structure opened in 537 

  • Turned into a mosque after the 1453 Ottoman conquest by Mehmet the Conqueror 

  • Became a museum in 1934, then a mosque again in 2020

  • Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) means “Holy Wisdom”

  • Converted into a Catholic church during the Fourth Crusade, then back to an Orthodox church

  • After the Ottoman conquest, Mehmet the Conqueror transformed it into a mosque, adding a wooden minaret, a grand chandelier, a mihrab (niche pointing to Mecca), and a minbar (pulpit)

  • Mimar Sinan later led major renovations to strengthen the structure against earthquakes in the 16th century

More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means