Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites

“Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos begins,” the Government of Pakistan said in an X post, announcing strikes on Indian military sites.

“Bunyan-un-Marsoos” translates to “solid structure” or “impenetrable wall.”

Pakistan claims it has responded “befittingly to Indian aggression” and has successfully targeted key Indian military installations.

“These actions are being taken in response to India’s first attack, which was an assault on our land, people, and sovereignty,” Pakistan said.

The Pakistani army said it destroyed a missile storage site in India’s Beas region as part of the operation.

The strikes are in retaliation for India’s Operation Sindoor, launched inside Pakistan on May 6.

“All Indian air bases used in the May 6 attack are being targeted simultaneously,” reported state-run Pakistan Television, citing military sources.

“Pakistani drones are flying over the Indian capital, New Delhi,” it added.

Islamabad says 36 civilians, including children, have been killed by Indian strikes and cross-border fire.