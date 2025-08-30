POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela’s Maduro oversees military drills as US deploys warships
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro supervised military exercises in the capital, Caracas, amid rising tensions with the US and a large, American naval buildup in the southern Caribbean and nearby waters.
August 30, 2025

The US has said the deployment of warships near Venezuela’s territorial waters is part of an anti-drug trafficking operation. Washington has also accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel and has doubled the bounty for his capture to $50 million.

