POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel launches multiple strikes against Iran's capital city Tehran
00:36
Israel-Iran Clash
Israel launches multiple strikes against Iran's capital city Tehran
Israel launched a major attack on Iran, drawing their long-running shadow war into the open conflict in a way that could spiral into a wider, more dangerous regional war.
June 13, 2025

The strikes early Friday set off explosions in the capital of Tehran as Israel said it was targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Iranian state media reported that the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and at least six top nuclear scientists had been killed.

More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means