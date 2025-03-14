UN report concludes Israel committed ‘genocidal acts’ against Palestinians

The report, based on evidence gathered by UN-backed human rights experts, also accused Israeli security forces of committing rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees, as well as using sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinian men, women, and children.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the Human Rights Council, branding it an “anti-Israel circus” and dismissing the findings as “false and absurd.”The findings could be used by prosecutors at the International Criminal Court or in other jurisdictions to try to bring justice to victims and their relatives.