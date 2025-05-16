POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump: We didn't consult with Israel on Syria recognition
00:34
Politics
Trump: We didn't consult with Israel on Syria recognition
"We want Syria to succeed."
May 16, 2025


US President Donald Trump says Washington did not consult with Israel before the US recognised Syria’s new government under President Ahmed Alsharaa, despite Tel Aviv's reservations.

Trump defended the move as the right course of action, expressing confidence that it would benefit Syria.


More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means