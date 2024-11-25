Fast focus

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alabama’s Tuskegee University shooting, arrests during pro-Palestine protests, pager attack in Lebanon. Here's what you need to know today
November 25, 2024

A shooting during homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and injured 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire, authorities have said. One arrest was announced hours later.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he okayed a deadly September attack on communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Dutch police detained numerous pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The protesters gathered to challenge the media’s portrayal of recent incidents as “anti-Semitism” and to oppose the blame placed on pro-Palestinian supporters for events following the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd, using batons, which resulted in injuries among some demonstrators.

