Serbia’s parliament erupts in chaos as MPs protest government agenda
00:16
Politics
Scuffles broke out in Serbia’s parliament on March 4 as opposition MPs protested the ruling coalition’s agenda. Several were injured, including one legislator who suffered a stroke. The unrest followed months of anti-government protests.
March 5, 2025

Chaos erupted in Serbia’s parliament on March 4 as opposition MPs clashed with security and set off smoke grenades in protest of the ruling coalition’s agenda. Several MPs were injured, with one legislator suffering a stroke.

As the session continued, ruling coalition politicians debated while opposition lawmakers whistled and blew horns. MPs also held signs reading ""General strike"" and ""Justice for the killed,"" while outside, protesters stood in silence to honour the 15 victims of the railway station collapse.

The unrest follows months of anti-government demonstrations, initially sparked by a train station collapse that killed 15 people.

More Videos
