Putin denies he tried to frighten Merkel with his dog

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed the infamous 2007 meeting he had with Angela Merkel, during which he brought his Labrador, Koni, despite the former German chancellor’s fear of dogs being well known.

In her memoir, titled “Freedom,” Merkel described the encounter as a tense moment, feeling that Putin’s decision to bring the dog was a deliberate display of power.

Putin later apologised, stating that he was unaware of her fear of dogs, and expressed regret over the incident.