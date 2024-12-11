POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel accused by UN source of breaching Lebanon truce '100 times'
Israel has breached its ceasefire with Lebanon around “100” times since the agreement went into effect last week, CNN has reported. On Monday, Israel claimed it launched dozens of strikes against Hezbollah targets. At least nine people were killed, Lebanon’s health ministry said.
December 11, 2024

  Israel has breached its ceasefire with Lebanon around “100" times since the agreement went into effect last week, CNN has reported.

“CNN spoke to a UN peacekeeping source who says that Israel has violated this ceasefire about 100 times,” CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward said.

On Sunday, France, which negotiated the ceasefire with the US, said that Israeli soldiers broke the ceasefire at least “52 times” in less than 24 hours.

On Monday, Israel claimed it launched dozens of strikes against Hezbollah targets. At least nine people were killed in two different villages, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

