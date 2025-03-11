POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ramadan’s favourite dishes: Palestinian maftoul
03:30
World
Ramadan’s favourite dishes: Palestinian maftoul
"What’s your country’s favourite Ramadan dish?” In the first episode of ‘Ramadan’s Favourite Dishes’, our Palestinian producer Samah makes maftoul, a traditional hand-rolled dish, and asafiri dessert
March 11, 2025

Ramadan is marked by a variety of traditional dishes across different cultures.We asked our colleagues about their favourite national dish and then challenged them to make it for us.In the first episode of ‘Ramadan’s Favourite Dishes’, we’re joined by TRT World Producer Samah Hourani from Palestine.

Her main course choice is maftoul, a hand rolled dish similar to couscous but with a unique Palestinian touch often made during Ramadan, Eid, and other special occasions. She also shares the story behind the dish and its significance in Palestinian cuisine.For dessert, she chooses asafiri — qatayef stuffed with cream filling that is especially popular after iftar.

More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means