Jordanian king reacts to Trump’s vision for Gaza
In a press conference at the White House, Jordanian King Abdullah II reacted to Donald Trump’s plan for an American takeover of Gaza and a deportation of the Palestinian people to neighboring countries. Abdullah II announced a willingness to transport 2000 sick Palestinian children out of Gaza “as quickly as possible” and said Arab leaders will meet in Riyad “to discuss how they can work with the US”. King Abdullah later reiterated his opposition to Trump Jordan’s “steadfast position” against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, as well as in the occupied West Bank that borders his country. “This is the unified Arab position,” he said in a post on X. “Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all.”
February 12, 2025
