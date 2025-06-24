Trump expresses his frustration at Iran and Israel

US President Donald Trump expresses his frustration at Iran and Israel, after both countries continued to strike each other after he announced a ceasefire on June 24

President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms by carrying out attacks against each other after an early Tuesday deadline to stop hostilities. “They violated it, but Israel violated it, too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel."