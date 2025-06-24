POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump expresses his frustration at Iran and Israel
00:12
US
Trump expresses his frustration at Iran and Israel
US President Donald Trump expresses his frustration at Iran and Israel, after both countries continued to strike each other after he announced a ceasefire on June 24
June 24, 2025
