Macron insults Haitians for ousting PM

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron was filmed insulting Haitians for ousting Prime Minister Garry Conille, adding that "it is Haitians who killed Haiti."His remarks sparked outrage in Haiti, a former French colony. After the Carribean island freed itself from slavery and declared independence in 1804, it paid France a "debt" for lost property - including slaves - over more than a century that some activists say amounted to over $100 billion.Activists are seeking French reparations for the debt, which many blame for Haiti's economic and political turmoil.