POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
place holder
Macron insults Haitians for ousting PM
They are complete idiots - Macron
November 25, 2024

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron was filmed insulting Haitians for ousting Prime Minister Garry Conille, adding that "it is Haitians who killed Haiti."His remarks sparked outrage in Haiti, a former French colony. After the Carribean island freed itself from slavery and declared independence in 1804, it paid France a "debt" for lost property - including slaves - over more than a century that some activists say amounted to over $100 billion.Activists are seeking French reparations for the debt, which many blame for Haiti's economic and political turmoil.

More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means