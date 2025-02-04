POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Piers Morgan says there is ‘moral justification’ to kill women and children
01:23
World
Piers Morgan says there is ‘moral justification’ to kill women and children
Piers Morgan argues that there is "moral justification" to kill women and children during warfare in a heated exchange with Tucker Carlson, who challenges the justification of targeting civilians, calling it "evil" and "indefensible."
February 4, 2025

