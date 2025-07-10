POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Controversies of Elon Musk’s AI, Grok
01:25
World
Controversies of Elon Musk’s AI, Grok
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok posted offensive content after an update encouraging politically incorrect speech. It insulted global leaders, praised Hitler and mocked religious values. Now, Grok 4 is coming. Will it be smarter and any safer?
July 10, 2025
More Videos
Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza
Israeli channel broadcasts harsh security searches at underground prison
Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion
When US Delta forces failed in Somalia
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means