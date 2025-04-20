POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
State of Deception: Yemenite Children Affair
State of Deception: How Israel abducted hundreds of Yemenite children
April 20, 2025

During Israel’s foundation, hundreds of children from Mizrahi Jewish families, mostly Yemenites, disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Families were told their children had died, but they had actually been abducted by the Israeli state.

This is the story behind the Yemenite Children Affair

