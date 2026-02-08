Türkiye’s Underwater Arsenal: Deep, Silent, Formidable | NexTech

Beneath the surface of Türkiye’s surrounding seas, a silent revolution is taking shape. In this special episode of Nextech, we go deeper than ever before—literally—boarding the TCG Piri Reis, Türkiye’s most advanced submarine, to uncover the future of naval warfare. From the cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system to never-before-seen production facilities at Gölcük Naval Shipyard, we explore how Türkiye is building a modern undersea fleet—locally, strategically, and silently. We meet the engineers, commanders, and crew shaping this evolution: a retired colonel who trained the first Reis-class captain, and the men and women working under crushing pressure, both literal and metaphorical. Learn how the nation overcame critical design challenges, mastered stealth capabilities, and now commands one of the world’s largest fleets of German-designed submarines. This is not just a story of steel and sonar—this is about what it takes to patrol deep, protect sovereignty, and live for weeks beneath the waves. Welcome to Türkiye’s undersea frontier. ... Read More