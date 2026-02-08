Are Chinese Robots Taking Over? Inside Wuhan’s Robot Revolution | NexTech

NexTech
As trade tensions simmer between China and the US, Beijing is betting big on one thing: the future of tech. From autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots, China isn’t just keeping up — it’s aiming to leap ahead. Massive infrastructure, bold investments, and sky-high ambition are fueling a new kind of arms race: one for global tech dominance. And right at the heart of it all? Wuhan. In this episode of NexTech, we’re heading to central China to see how Wuhan is transforming into a next-gen innovation powerhouse.We’re talking drone deliveries, self-driving taxis on city streets, and humanoid robots doing everything from factory work to stage performances. In Wuhan, the future isn’t a concept — it’s already rolling, flying, and walking among us.... Read More
US vs China: The Battle For Tech Supremacy | NexTech
In this episode of NexTech, we explore how the US and China measure up across several key technological sectors.
