What Impact Have Türkiye's Megaprojects Had On Its Economy and Regional Connectivity?

With Trump Back in Office, Will He Address Türkiye's Concerns Over Threats From FETO?

Its no secret that relations between Washington and Ankara had been strained under the Biden administration. While there were also periods of very public disagreements during his predecessors term, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump often found common ground on key issues. Now, with Trump back in office, all eyes are on how he'll address a long-standing source of tension in US-Turkiye relations: How the US will handle FETO, the group behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Last year, FETO suffered a significant blow with the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen, who had been living in the US for over two decades. Many prominent FETO members had openly criticised Trump and questioned his fitness for office. But with Trump’s return to the White House, the group appears to be shifting its tone. Notably, former NBA player and prominent FETO member Enes Kanter attended Trump’s election victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Kanter also has ties to several of Trumps cabinet picks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The question now is whether this could be an opportunity for the US government to finally address this persistent irritant in US-Türkiye relations. Guests: Mehmet Celik Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Valeria Giannotta CeSPi Observatory on Türkiye Scientific Director Ahmet Keser Hasan Kalyoncu University Professor