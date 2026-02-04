Strait Talk
Why Has Russia Fired Warning Shots at a Cargo Vessel in the Black Sea?
Tensions in the Black Sea have escalated dramatically since Russia withdrew from the landmark grain deal last month. On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel, shortly before soldiers boarded the ship to inspect, after its captain refused to stop. Moscow claims the vessel was sailing to the Ukrainian port of Izmail, and has earlier said all ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered military targets. Moscow's action has led to more congestion in the Black Sea shipping lanes, with an estimated 60 vessels now stuck in Ukrainian ports. As tensions in the Black Sea and Russia's exit from the grain deal rattles global markets and drives up food prices, Latvia and Romania have come forward to find outlets for Ukrainian grain. Latvia has recently announced it could begin exporting Ukrainian grain through its ports this autumn with volumes possibly reaching a million metric tonnes per year. And Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months. Guests: Gregory Simons Political Analyst Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Senior Research Fellow at ISPI... Read More
With Trump Back in Office, Will He Address Türkiye's Concerns Over Threats From FETO?
Its no secret that relations between Washington and Ankara had been strained under the Biden administration. While there were also periods of very public disagreements during his predecessors term, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump often found common ground on key issues. Now, with Trump back in office, all eyes are on how he'll address a long-standing source of tension in US-Turkiye relations: How the US will handle FETO, the group behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Last year, FETO suffered a significant blow with the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen, who had been living in the US for over two decades. Many prominent FETO members had openly criticised Trump and questioned his fitness for office. But with Trump’s return to the White House, the group appears to be shifting its tone. Notably, former NBA player and prominent FETO member Enes Kanter attended Trump’s election victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Kanter also has ties to several of Trumps cabinet picks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The question now is whether this could be an opportunity for the US government to finally address this persistent irritant in US-Türkiye relations. Guests: Mehmet Celik Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Valeria Giannotta CeSPi Observatory on Türkiye Scientific Director Ahmet Keser Hasan Kalyoncu University Professor
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Ankara’s BRICS participation is important
In this special edition of Strait Talk, we turn our focus to Kazan, Russia, where the latest BRICS summit is taking place. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia, to discuss BRICS’ expanding influence and the potential membership of Türkiye. Guest: Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary for the President of Russia
Will Anything Change As Israel’s War on Gaza Reaches Its One-Year Anniversary?
It's been one year since Israel launched its all-out invasion of Gaza. Over those 12 months, Israel unleashed air strikes on an almost daily basis, levelling entire neighbourhoods. After weeks of constant bombardment from the sky, the Israeli military sent in its ground troops. A year later, health officials in Gaza say more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 100,000 injured, a large portion being women and children. Continued international pressure for a ceasefire has also failed, and with US President Joe Biden entering the final weeks of his presidency, Israel's assault on Gaza is seeing no end in sight. Guests: Sami Al-Arianm, Professor at Istanbul Sabahittin Zaim University Katrin Ravey, Legal Adviser to Law for Palestine Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
President Erdoğan Says Netanyahu Needs to Be Stopped Like Hitler Was 70 Years Ago
Turkish President Erdoğan has once again called for justice in Palestine, especially Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks for nearly a year. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he criticised the UN's inaction against Israel. Erdoğan also reiterated the need for reform at the world body, and directly called out Western countries At the 79th session at the UNGA in New York, Erdoğan also urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Turkish president said a global alliance should do the same as it did with Hitler 70 years ago. Erdoğan also held sideline meetings in New York, including with UN Chief Guterres and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the Armenian and Greek prime ministers. Iran's newly elected president also addressed the UNGA, where he too heavily condemned Israel while also offering an opening to the West over its nuclear programme. Guests: Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council
Russia and Azerbaijan Watch as Armenia Strengthens Western Ties and Pursues EU Visa Talks
Over the past months, Armenia has been pivoting away from Russia towards Western countries. Yerevan has been searching for new allies ever since it was defeated in the Karabakh war. The country is accusing Moscow of failing to protect it from neighbour and longtime rival Azerbaijan. And now, the EU says it’s ready to start talks on visa liberalisation for Armenian citizens seeking short visits to the Schengen zone. The announcement was made together with the approval of a military aid package worth more than 10 million dollars which the bloc has allocated to Yerevan. And, earlier this month, Armenia also carried out a 9-day joint military exercise with the US, just a month after Yerevan said it would quit the Russia-led CSTO - a military alliance of post-Soviet states. The Russian foreign ministry criticized both the drills and the EU’s decision, saying these moves could destabilise the South Caucasus. As for Baku, it called the latest developments provocative actions that it says show Armenia s preparation for another war with Azerbaijan. Since Baku regained control of the Karabakh province in September, the two sides have been working towards a peace deal after decades of conflict. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at the Center of Analysis of International Relations
China Brings Rival Palestinian Factions Together Under Historic Deal
After 17 years of hostility, Hamas and Fatah finally signed an agreement to form a national unity government. The deal, mediated by Beijing, aims at maintaining Palestinian control over Gaza once Israel's war on the enclave ends. The two factions have been at odds after elections in 2006 saw Hamas gain power in Gaza. While the group believes in armed resistance against Israeli occupation, Fatah has sought the negotiation path, hoping to establish a Palestinian state as part of a peace deal with Israel. The Beijing declaration is expected to strengthen and unify rival Palestinian factions. The move comes as Israel itself is grappling with divisions and calls for a change in leadership. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing increasing pressure at home for his handling of the conflict, addressed US lawmakers on Wednesday, as Washington reels with dramatic changes to the presidential campaign after Joe Biden's withdrawal. The visit follows Israel's strike on a Yemeni port last weekend that is raising fears of a widening conflict that could also engulf Lebanon. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Tamer Qarmout Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Chris Doyle Director at CAABU Kamel Hawwash Founding Member of BPC
What Is Türkiye’s Energy Strategy in Africa?
It was a busy week for Türkiye’s energy diplomacy with Africa. Over just two days, Ankara secured two key agreements, one with uranium and mineral-rich Niger, and the other with Somalia. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who attended both meetings, said significant progress had been made and that for Somalia, the search for hydrocarbons off the horn of Africa will begin this year. The Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis is expected to set sail for the Somali coast by the end of this year as part of the agreement. In March, Turkiye and Somalia signed a deal on offshore oil and natural gas cooperation, which followed a defence agreement in February. And last week, a high-level delegation from Türkiye visited Niger's capital Niamey to cover everything from energy, defence, intelligence sharing and mining. The visit came after the West African nation severed mining contracts with key Western countries, including France, and called for French and US troops to leave the country. Guests: Thomas O’Donnell Global Fellow at Wilson Center Michael Amoah Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE
Armenia's Embattled PM Faces Calls By Protesters To Resign
Dozens of people in Armenia have been arrested this week after protesters blocked streets throughout the capital Yerevan. Demonstrators have one demand, that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign. The embattled leader, who stepped down three years ago over similar mass protests, is under fire at home over his plan to make peace with long-time rival Azerbaijan. At the heart of protesters' anger, is the Armenian government's decision to return four border villages to Baku. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at Newslines Institute Richard Giragosian Director at Regional Studies Centre
Can Türkiye and Greece Keep Up the Momentum in Repairing Ties?
There are no unsolvable problems between Athens and Ankara. That's how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, summed up his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The meeting came as both leaders said they were determined to solve decades-long issues while showing strong commitment to their renewed friendship. Prime Minister Mitsotakis acknowledged Türkiye’s positive contribution to stopping human traffickers, as both countries deal with irregular migration over land and in the Aegean Sea. The thaw in relations is expected to also benefit the Turkish minority in Greece’s Western Thrace, which has been struggling with a series of bans on their schools and mosques. The meeting, their fourth in the last ten months, comes as the two NATO allies continue to see warming ties after years of tensions. They have included maritime disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, and finding a solution for a divided Cyprus. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world Guests: Dimitrios Triantaphyllou Professor at Panteion University Zuhal Mert Uzuner Professor at Marmara University
Somali President Says He Wants Türkiye’s Help to Build a Navy
Torn by war for three decades, the government in Mogadishu has long sought international support, both to keep its territory intact and to reach a lasting peace at home. But those hopes are now under pressure, from many angles. Türkiye, which has close defence ties with Somalia, recently signed a cooperation deal to help boost its maritime security. The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, spoke to Strait Talk about the risks his country is facing. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Somali President
Somali President Says He Wants Türkiye’s Help to Build a Navy
Torn by war for three decades, the government in Mogadishu has long sought international support, both to keep its territory intact and to reach a lasting peace at home. But those hopes are now under pressure, from many angles. Türkiye, which has close defence ties with Somalia, recently signed a cooperation deal to help boost its maritime security. The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, spoke to Strait Talk about the risks his country is facing. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Somali President
