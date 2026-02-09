Strait Talk
Russia and Azerbaijan Watch as Armenia Strengthens Western Ties and Pursues EU Visa Talks
Over the past months, Armenia has been pivoting away from Russia towards Western countries. Yerevan has been searching for new allies ever since it was defeated in the Karabakh war. The country is accusing Moscow of failing to protect it from neighbour and longtime rival Azerbaijan. And now, the EU says it’s ready to start talks on visa liberalisation for Armenian citizens seeking short visits to the Schengen zone. The announcement was made together with the approval of a military aid package worth more than 10 million dollars which the bloc has allocated to Yerevan. And, earlier this month, Armenia also carried out a 9-day joint military exercise with the US, just a month after Yerevan said it would quit the Russia-led CSTO - a military alliance of post-Soviet states. The Russian foreign ministry criticized both the drills and the EU’s decision, saying these moves could destabilise the South Caucasus. As for Baku, it called the latest developments provocative actions that it says show Armenia s preparation for another war with Azerbaijan. Since Baku regained control of the Karabakh province in September, the two sides have been working towards a peace deal after decades of conflict. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at the Center of Analysis of International Relations... Read More
With Trump Back in Office, Will He Address Türkiye's Concerns Over Threats From FETO?
Its no secret that relations between Washington and Ankara had been strained under the Biden administration. While there were also periods of very public disagreements during his predecessors term, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump often found common ground on key issues. Now, with Trump back in office, all eyes are on how he'll address a long-standing source of tension in US-Turkiye relations: How the US will handle FETO, the group behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Last year, FETO suffered a significant blow with the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen, who had been living in the US for over two decades. Many prominent FETO members had openly criticised Trump and questioned his fitness for office. But with Trump’s return to the White House, the group appears to be shifting its tone. Notably, former NBA player and prominent FETO member Enes Kanter attended Trump’s election victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Kanter also has ties to several of Trumps cabinet picks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The question now is whether this could be an opportunity for the US government to finally address this persistent irritant in US-Türkiye relations. Guests: Mehmet Celik Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Valeria Giannotta CeSPi Observatory on Türkiye Scientific Director Ahmet Keser Hasan Kalyoncu University Professor
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Ankara’s BRICS participation is important
In this special edition of Strait Talk, we turn our focus to Kazan, Russia, where the latest BRICS summit is taking place. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia, to discuss BRICS’ expanding influence and the potential membership of Türkiye. Guest: Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary for the President of Russia
Will Anything Change As Israel’s War on Gaza Reaches Its One-Year Anniversary?
It's been one year since Israel launched its all-out invasion of Gaza. Over those 12 months, Israel unleashed air strikes on an almost daily basis, levelling entire neighbourhoods. After weeks of constant bombardment from the sky, the Israeli military sent in its ground troops. A year later, health officials in Gaza say more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 100,000 injured, a large portion being women and children. Continued international pressure for a ceasefire has also failed, and with US President Joe Biden entering the final weeks of his presidency, Israel's assault on Gaza is seeing no end in sight. Guests: Sami Al-Arianm, Professor at Istanbul Sabahittin Zaim University Katrin Ravey, Legal Adviser to Law for Palestine Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
President Erdoğan Says Netanyahu Needs to Be Stopped Like Hitler Was 70 Years Ago
Turkish President Erdoğan has once again called for justice in Palestine, especially Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks for nearly a year. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he criticised the UN's inaction against Israel. Erdoğan also reiterated the need for reform at the world body, and directly called out Western countries At the 79th session at the UNGA in New York, Erdoğan also urged the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Turkish president said a global alliance should do the same as it did with Hitler 70 years ago. Erdoğan also held sideline meetings in New York, including with UN Chief Guterres and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the Armenian and Greek prime ministers. Iran's newly elected president also addressed the UNGA, where he too heavily condemned Israel while also offering an opening to the West over its nuclear programme. Guests: Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council
26:05
China Brings Rival Palestinian Factions Together Under Historic Deal
12:30
What Is Türkiye’s Energy Strategy in Africa?
14:09
Armenia's Embattled PM Faces Calls By Protesters To Resign
10:36
Can Türkiye and Greece Keep Up the Momentum in Repairing Ties?
14:20
Somali President Says He Wants Türkiye’s Help to Build a Navy
