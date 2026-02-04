Strait Talk
Will Anything Change As Israel’s War on Gaza Reaches Its One-Year Anniversary?
It's been one year since Israel launched its all-out invasion of Gaza. Over those 12 months, Israel unleashed air strikes on an almost daily basis, levelling entire neighbourhoods. After weeks of constant bombardment from the sky, the Israeli military sent in its ground troops. A year later, health officials in Gaza say more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 100,000 injured, a large portion being women and children. Continued international pressure for a ceasefire has also failed, and with US President Joe Biden entering the final weeks of his presidency, Israel's assault on Gaza is seeing no end in sight. Guests: Sami Al-Arianm, Professor at Istanbul Sabahittin Zaim University Katrin Ravey, Legal Adviser to Law for Palestine Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies... Read More
Up Next
With Trump Back in Office, Will He Address Türkiye's Concerns Over Threats From FETO?
Its no secret that relations between Washington and Ankara had been strained under the Biden administration. While there were also periods of very public disagreements during his predecessors term, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump often found common ground on key issues. Now, with Trump back in office, all eyes are on how he'll address a long-standing source of tension in US-Turkiye relations: How the US will handle FETO, the group behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Last year, FETO suffered a significant blow with the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen, who had been living in the US for over two decades. Many prominent FETO members had openly criticised Trump and questioned his fitness for office. But with Trump’s return to the White House, the group appears to be shifting its tone. Notably, former NBA player and prominent FETO member Enes Kanter attended Trump’s election victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Kanter also has ties to several of Trumps cabinet picks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The question now is whether this could be an opportunity for the US government to finally address this persistent irritant in US-Türkiye relations. Guests: Mehmet Celik Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Valeria Giannotta CeSPi Observatory on Türkiye Scientific Director Ahmet Keser Hasan Kalyoncu University Professor
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Ankara’s BRICS participation is important
In this special edition of Strait Talk, we turn our focus to Kazan, Russia, where the latest BRICS summit is taking place. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia, to discuss BRICS’ expanding influence and the potential membership of Türkiye. Guest: Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary for the President of Russia
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Ankara’s BRICS participation is important
In this special edition of Strait Talk, we turn our focus to Kazan, Russia, where the latest BRICS summit is taking place. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia, to discuss BRICS’ expanding influence and the potential membership of Türkiye. Guest: Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary for the President of Russia
With Trump Back in Office, Will He Address Türkiye's Concerns Over Threats From FETO?
Its no secret that relations between Washington and Ankara had been strained under the Biden administration. While there were also periods of very public disagreements during his predecessors term, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump often found common ground on key issues. Now, with Trump back in office, all eyes are on how he'll address a long-standing source of tension in US-Turkiye relations: How the US will handle FETO, the group behind the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Last year, FETO suffered a significant blow with the death of its leader, Fetullah Gulen, who had been living in the US for over two decades. Many prominent FETO members had openly criticised Trump and questioned his fitness for office. But with Trump’s return to the White House, the group appears to be shifting its tone. Notably, former NBA player and prominent FETO member Enes Kanter attended Trump’s election victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Kanter also has ties to several of Trumps cabinet picks, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The question now is whether this could be an opportunity for the US government to finally address this persistent irritant in US-Türkiye relations. Guests: Mehmet Celik Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Valeria Giannotta CeSPi Observatory on Türkiye Scientific Director Ahmet Keser Hasan Kalyoncu University Professor
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Ankara’s BRICS participation is important
In this special edition of Strait Talk, we turn our focus to Kazan, Russia, where the latest BRICS summit is taking place. We had the opportunity to sit down with Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia, to discuss BRICS’ expanding influence and the potential membership of Türkiye. Guest: Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary for the President of Russia
Other Episodes
25:30
President Erdoğan Says Netanyahu Needs to Be Stopped Like Hitler Was 70 Years Ago
12:58
Russia and Azerbaijan Watch as Armenia Strengthens Western Ties and Pursues EU Visa Talks
26:05
China Brings Rival Palestinian Factions Together Under Historic Deal
12:30
What Is Türkiye’s Energy Strategy in Africa?
14:09
Armenia's Embattled PM Faces Calls By Protesters To Resign
10:36
Can Türkiye and Greece Keep Up the Momentum in Repairing Ties?
14:20
Somali President Says He Wants Türkiye’s Help to Build a Navy
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension