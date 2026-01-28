Off the Grid
Bosnia: A Frozen Reconciliation | Off The Grid
As a new war rages in Europe, the ghosts of an old one are resurfacing. Almost three decades after guns went silent in Bosnia and Herzegovina, survivors of sexual violence and their unwanted children are still facing discrimination. Off The Grid met some of them. #BosniandHerzegovina #Conflict #Sexualviolence Watch more episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUW304lJeu3VO2Ucasj8kk1NokTDcrSWQ... Read More
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
As Kenya battles its worst drought in decades, Off the Grid travels to the most affected parts of a country where climate change is a reality and people are fighting for survival.
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge.
Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary
Once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon now lacks basically everything from fuel to medicine. We explore how the rise of poverty has led to a surge in violence in a country where life is becoming harder by the day.
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
Since George Floyd’s murder, US police have killed more than 180 other African Americans. Is US law enforcement capable of meaningful reform or have the #BlackLivesMatter protests been in vain?
Off the Grid: Escaping the American Dream | My America
In the remote California desert lies a place that defies everything we know about modern American life. No rent, no laws, no power grid—just people carving out a life on the fringes. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard travels to Slab City an off-grid community built on the ruins of an old military base. Some here are artists, others are former construction workers, homeless youth, or burnout survivors from urban life. What they share is a rejection of a system they feel has left them behind. As the cost of living skyrockets and America faces another economic downturn, Slab City offers a look into a world where people step outside the grid to survive. But is this freedom—or just another kind of struggle? From solar-powered homes and makeshift schools to art communes and care kitchens, we meet the people behind the myths.Watch now as My America explores one of the most misunderstood corners of the country.
13:19
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
14:55
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
12:13
Off The Grid - Agadez, The Migrant Mirage
14:35
Off The Grid - Guantanamo, Inside America’s dark prison
15:35
Off The Grid - Silent Death on a Syrian Journey
