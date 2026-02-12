Off the Grid
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
Deadly protests, food shortage and hyperinflation. Off The Grid travels to Venezuela to find out how the country with the world largest oil reserves can be heading towards a breaking.
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
As Kenya battles its worst drought in decades, Off the Grid travels to the most affected parts of a country where climate change is a reality and people are fighting for survival.
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge.
Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary
Once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon now lacks basically everything from fuel to medicine. We explore how the rise of poverty has led to a surge in violence in a country where life is becoming harder by the day.
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
Since George Floyd's murder, US police have killed more than 180 other African Americans. Is US law enforcement capable of meaningful reform or have the #BlackLivesMatter protests been in vain?
Syria's Imprisoned Women - Surviving Torture | Off The Grid
Thousands of women are still going through hell inside the Syrian regime's detention centres. Many more died, and only a few have managed to get out alive.
Off the Grid gained exclusive access to Yemen's main front line… The besieged city of Taiz Some civilians like Nadhem took weapons to defend their city. While others like Abdulrahman, Marwan and Abdulkalfi are trying to carry on with their life among rubble. Life in Yemen's second most city is getting tougher and people are struggling. Food prices have skyrocketed, black-market oil's price is booming. The few hospitals that are still operating are overwhelmed. And don't have the means to deal with serious injuries. Aber,15, couldn't be treated there and died after a coalition air strike hit her school. Aalaa, 2 years old lost her leg after being hit by shrapnel. Two-third of Taiz's population have already left. And those who are still there live in fear of air strikes, shelling, snipers and armed groups with different agendas. Power vacuum, chaos as well as people's despair make the conflict almost incurable. A conflict that has become a proxy war between the two regional powers: Saudi Arabia and Iran. Taiz is one small corner of the war in Yemen. A country deeply divided over who is to blame, and what the solution is.
Agadez, is at the heart of Europe migrant crisis. The last stop for West Africans before the most dangerous leg of their journey: crossing the Sahara desert. Europe wants to stop them from coming. And Niger is now trying to stop them from going. We went to Agadez to meet the people risking it all to fulfill their European dream. And those still trying to smuggle them into Libya despite the government crackdown. Production team: Nicole Johnston, Sara Monetta, Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandra Pauliat
TRT World travels to Guantanamo to find out whether President Trump's plan to fill the controversial prison up with "bad dudes" will help or harm the US so-called 'war on terror'. Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Anelise Borges, Engin Uzun
Farming in America: The Land of Junk Food | Storyteller | Trailer
The Take Back | Storyteller | Trailer
In the Shade of the Hills | Storyteller | Trailer
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer