Off the Grid
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
Since George Floyd’s murder, US police have killed more than 180 other African Americans. Is US law enforcement capable of meaningful reform or have the #BlackLivesMatter protests been in vain?... Read More
Up Next
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
As Kenya battles its worst drought in decades, Off the Grid travels to the most affected parts of a country where climate change is a reality and people are fighting for survival.
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge.
Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary
Once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon now lacks basically everything from fuel to medicine. We explore how the rise of poverty has led to a surge in violence in a country where life is becoming harder by the day.
Other Episodes
25:00
Syria's Imprisoned Women - Surviving Torture | Off The Grid
27:00
Off the Grid: Escaping the American Dream | My America
13:19
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
14:55
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
12:13
Off The Grid - Agadez, The Migrant Mirage
14:35
Off The Grid - Guantanamo, Inside America’s dark prison
Related Videos
26:10
US Military V Mexican Cartels
06:04
Trump says whereabouts of Iranian leader Khamenei are known
26:30
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
G7 Summit opens amid global tensions and uncertainty
25:40
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs
25:40
Why Are Tesla's Being Targeted?