Off the Grid
Syria's Imprisoned Women - Surviving Torture | Off The Grid
Thousands of women are still going through hell inside the Syrian regime's detention centres. Many more died, and only a few have managed to get out alive.... Read More
Up Next
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
As Kenya battles its worst drought in decades, Off the Grid travels to the most affected parts of a country where climate change is a reality and people are fighting for survival.
Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary
As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge.
Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary
Once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon now lacks basically everything from fuel to medicine. We explore how the rise of poverty has led to a surge in violence in a country where life is becoming harder by the day.
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
Since George Floyd’s murder, US police have killed more than 180 other African Americans. Is US law enforcement capable of meaningful reform or have the #BlackLivesMatter protests been in vain?
Other Episodes
27:00
Off the Grid: Escaping the American Dream | My America
13:19
Off The Grid: Venezuela on the edge
14:55
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
12:13
Off The Grid - Agadez, The Migrant Mirage
14:35
Off The Grid - Guantanamo, Inside America’s dark prison
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension