Meta unveils 'Threads' app to compete with flailing Twitter

There's a new option for people who can't get enough of social media. Meta has introduced the Threads app through its Instagram image-sharing platform. Threads lets users build off of their existing Instagram followings and offers a service that looks similar to Twitter. Meta has been working on a way to get more conversations happening on Instagram, one of its most popular products. It's also where most of Meta's younger users hang out already. Threads is just the latest alternative to Twitter that has tried to capitalize on the technical glitches and volatile policy changes at the microblogging site bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year for $44 billion. Since the takeover, Twitter is now worth about half of the price Musk paid for it. ... Read More