Market predictions for 2024

Central banks will start cutting interest rates sometime this year most probably June but some analysts expect even earlier than that and what normally happens is, that interest rates start to fall, therefore the focus shifts to equities once again. Predictions for this country, Turkiye, are good in 2024, for both stocks and bonds, thanks mainly to the overhaul of the monetary policy that was put in place by new finance minister Mehmet Simsek last year. Analysts don't think there will be particular trends in oil. Oil consumption will grow by 1% as economies recover. Gold entered 2024 under pressure from a jump in the US dollar. but held its ground on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and also amid rising concerns over attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.