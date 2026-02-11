Westminster Watch | Political Party Funding

On this week's show we go into the controversial, lucrative and sometimes blurry world of party finance. Ethics are questioned when it comes to taking certain people's donation, and what donors might expect in return? With distrust in politicians already widespread, does the mere perception of corruption mean it's time for change? Where do political parties get their money from? Is a question that crops up every now and then when donors, who usually keep behind the scenes, suddenly hit the headlines. We've recently seen controversy over the Conservative donor Frank Hester, and Mohamed Mansour receiving a knighthood from PM Rishi Sunak. Not to mention Labour's long standing allegiances with trade unions and rumours of influence there. So how does the party funding system actually work?