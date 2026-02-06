Westminster Watch: Race to Number 10

What started out as an underwhelming general election campaign is now picking up momentum with the entry of Nigel Farage into the race. The Labour party looks set to win a majority in the House of Commons and the Conservatives are sailing towards a crushing defeat – but with smaller parties nipping at their heels from both left and right, there is still a lot to play for. This week we look back at how the Tories lost a historic poll lead in just a few years, speaking to a leading pollster, two Westminster insiders and the great British public. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch ... Read More